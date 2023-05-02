Rational Advisors LLC Has $44.28 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,295,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792,758 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 3.7% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $44,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

