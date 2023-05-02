Rational Advisors LLC Increases Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of KBR by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $1,388,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $572,099,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $1,974,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

KBR Stock Up 4.3 %

KBR stock opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KBR news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

