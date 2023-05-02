Rational Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

VOO opened at $380.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $396.89. The company has a market cap of $289.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $370.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

