Rational Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP opened at $101.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

