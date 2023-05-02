Rational Advisors LLC Sells 2,359 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,011 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 51,112 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

WMT opened at $150.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $407.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.40. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $154.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.09.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

