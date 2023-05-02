Rational Advisors LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,770. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $246.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.43.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.25.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

