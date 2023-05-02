Rational Advisors LLC Sells 7,284 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.64. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.