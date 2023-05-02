Raydium Price Reaches $0.23 (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, Raydium has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Raydium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000796 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $45.82 million and $2.13 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,600,473 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

