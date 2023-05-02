Raymond James Increases Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $58.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $46.93 on Friday. Newmont has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.10 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -242.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $9,345,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Newmont by 73.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Newmont by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 39.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.