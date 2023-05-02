Raymond James Increases T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $184.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TMUS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.55.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $143.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.32 and its 200 day moving average is $145.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

