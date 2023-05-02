Raymond James Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $270.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSCO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.62.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $238.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.58. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,426 shares of company stock worth $9,174,310 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.