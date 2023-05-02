Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Molina Healthcare (MOH)

Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/1/2023 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $356.00 to $365.00.

4/28/2023 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $347.00 to $350.00.

4/25/2023 – Molina Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/20/2023 – Molina Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2023 – Molina Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/21/2023 – Molina Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $307.00 to $282.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Molina Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 2.6 %

MOH stock traded down $7.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.57. 520,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,767. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,374,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,979,000 after purchasing an additional 228,221 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,240,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,488,000 after purchasing an additional 110,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,092,000 after purchasing an additional 30,608 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

