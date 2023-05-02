Regatta Capital Group LLC Buys 895 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 80,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 68,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 37,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,802,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,468,000 after purchasing an additional 46,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

Shares of CVX opened at $167.24 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $316.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

