Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.24

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 42366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Renasant Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Renasant by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 241,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 55,262 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Renasant by 247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

