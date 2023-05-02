Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $11.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Repay alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 5,518.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 1,458.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Repay Price Performance

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Repay has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $554.97 million, a P/E ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.