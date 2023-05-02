Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.97 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.21. The stock had a trading volume of 401,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,043. Repligen has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $262.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Repligen by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,753,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Repligen by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,703,000 after buying an additional 267,436 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,689,000 after buying an additional 134,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

