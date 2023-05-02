Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 7.12%.

Republic First Bancorp Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.93. Republic First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

About Republic First Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 21,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

