Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 7.12%.
Republic First Bancorp Trading Down 11.4 %
Shares of FRBK stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.93. Republic First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.
