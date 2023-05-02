Research Frontiers (REFR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.
Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 494.26% and a negative return on equity of 67.80%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.
NASDAQ REFR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,681. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. Research Frontiers has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 0.55.
About Research Frontiers
Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.
