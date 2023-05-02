Revain Trading 8.2% Lower This Week (REV)

Revain (REV) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Revain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a market capitalization of $35.94 million and approximately $207,273.25 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Revain

Revain (REV) is a token. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

