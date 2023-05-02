Reviewing Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) & Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) and Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tempo Automation and Key Tronic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.88 -$144.85 million N/A N/A Key Tronic $531.82 million 0.14 $3.38 million $0.38 18.11

Key Tronic has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempo Automation N/A N/A -307.90% Key Tronic 0.78% 1.62% 0.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Tempo Automation and Key Tronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

42.8% of Key Tronic shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Key Tronic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tempo Automation and Key Tronic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Key Tronic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tempo Automation presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 669.23%. Given Tempo Automation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Key Tronic.

Volatility and Risk

Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Tronic has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Key Tronic beats Tempo Automation on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

