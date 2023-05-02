Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RTMVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.62) to GBX 600 ($7.50) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Rightmove from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($6.12) to GBX 602 ($7.52) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.62) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($6.12) to GBX 510 ($6.37) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $582.40.

Rightmove stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

