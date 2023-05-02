Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,250

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,110 ($63.84) to GBX 5,250 ($65.59) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($82.46) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($86.21) to GBX 7,400 ($92.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($63.72) to GBX 5,000 ($62.47) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($93.70) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,840 ($72.96) to GBX 5,800 ($72.46) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,134.62 ($76.64).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,049 ($63.08) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 818.31, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,487.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,579.58. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($55.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,406 ($80.03).

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Rio Tinto Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 185.35 ($2.32) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 6,596.43%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Kaisa Hietala acquired 500 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,313 ($66.38) per share, with a total value of £26,565 ($33,189.66). In other news, insider Kaisa Hietala purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,313 ($66.38) per share, with a total value of £26,565 ($33,189.66). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($69.79), for a total transaction of £279.30 ($348.95). In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,410 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,580. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.