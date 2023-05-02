Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target to C$14.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AEGXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $9.32 on Friday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

