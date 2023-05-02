Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $132.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHKP. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.09.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.34. 469,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,563. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

