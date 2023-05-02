Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RY. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY stock opened at $99.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.48.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.992 dividend. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading

