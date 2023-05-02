Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $105.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ARES traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.81. The company had a trading volume of 305,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,018. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $90.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 98.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 94,211 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $8,020,182.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 480,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,864,698.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 94,211 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $8,020,182.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 480,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,864,698.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 76,016 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $6,498,607.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 404,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,538,900.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,958,214 shares of company stock worth $42,872,828 and sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.