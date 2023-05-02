Royal Bank of Canada Trims Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Target Price to C$202.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$231.00 to C$202.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 89.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CJT. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.91.

TSE:CJT traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$106.39. 25,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,544. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$110.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$120.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$100.00 and a 52-week high of C$156.00.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($1.12). The business had revenue of C$267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.15 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 25.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 5.253775 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

