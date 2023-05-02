Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBCN opened at $1.32 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

