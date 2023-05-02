Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.68. 244,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,306,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.
Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rumble in a report on Friday, March 31st.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03.
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.
