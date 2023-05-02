Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.68. 244,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,306,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rumble in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Rumble Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03.

Institutional Trading of Rumble

Rumble Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Rumble in the third quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rumble during the third quarter worth about $456,000.

(Get Rating)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

Further Reading

