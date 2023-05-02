RXO (RXO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect RXO to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RXO to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RXO Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.35. RXO has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

RXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

