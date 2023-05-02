RXO (RXO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect RXO to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RXO to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RXO Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.35. RXO has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.
RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
