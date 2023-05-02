RxSight (RXST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. RxSight has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter. RxSight had a negative net margin of 136.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.73%. On average, analysts expect RxSight to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RxSight Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.86. 30,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,533. The firm has a market cap of $640.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 6.95. RxSight has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

Insider Activity at RxSight

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms purchased 480,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in RxSight by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RxSight by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on RxSight from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on RxSight in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RxSight presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

