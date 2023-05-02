Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Acquired by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,638 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 25,214 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th.

NYSE:SBR opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $54.29 and a one year high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 99.64%.

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

