Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) Plans GBX 0.10 Dividend

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Safestyle UK Stock Performance
SFE opened at GBX 23.19 ($0.29) on Tuesday. Safestyle UK has a 52-week low of GBX 20.30 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 46 ($0.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.04. The company has a market cap of £32.20 million, a P/E ratio of -464.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.24.
About Safestyle UK
