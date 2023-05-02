Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) Plans GBX 0.10 Dividend

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Safestyle UK Stock Performance

SFE opened at GBX 23.19 ($0.29) on Tuesday. Safestyle UK has a 52-week low of GBX 20.30 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 46 ($0.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.04. The company has a market cap of £32.20 million, a P/E ratio of -464.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.24.

About Safestyle UK

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.

