Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

SRPT traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $123.69. 990,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,110. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $159.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $144.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.84.

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.