Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.76

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.76 and last traded at $34.76, with a volume of 2526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.70.

BFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Saul Centers Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 10,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $363,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,561.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 5.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

