Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Trimmed by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.01. 646,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.