Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stock Position Decreased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 289.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

