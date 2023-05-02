Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Northern Capital Management Inc.

Northern Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 18.8% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $19,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.22. 94,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,298. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $70.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

