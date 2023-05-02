Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Presidio Capital Management LLC

Presidio Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,264 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 10.4% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.01. The stock had a trading volume of 261,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,634. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.78.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

