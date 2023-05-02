Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

Shares of SAIC traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $117.94.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth about $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

