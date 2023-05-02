Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.
Shares of SAIC traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $117.94.
In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth about $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.
