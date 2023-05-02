Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Down 9%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) fell 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.50 and last traded at $46.75. 1,369,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,452,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 5.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $493.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $48,792,000. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,402,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 197.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 866,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 575,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,085,000 after purchasing an additional 492,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $23,348,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Stories

