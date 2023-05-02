Scotiabank Boosts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$18.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares set a C$18.50 target price on Mullen Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.80.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Stock Up 3.3 %

TSE:MTL opened at C$15.51 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$10.83 and a 12-month high of C$15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.56.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$502.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$496.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.2036889 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

About Mullen Group

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.