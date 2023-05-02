Scotiabank Increases Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$53.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Trisura Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS TRRSF opened at $23.36 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance company. It operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Corporate and Other. The Trisura Canada segment includes surety business, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products. The Trisura US segment is involved in providing specialty fronting insurance solutions.

