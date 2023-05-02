Scott W. Wine Buys 30,438 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, reaching $32.94. 19,077,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,000,959. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

