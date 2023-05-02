Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA)’s stock price rose 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.70. Approximately 411,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 343,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Rating ) (TSE:SEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 897.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

