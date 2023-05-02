Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Raised to $229.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $229.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities cut Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.47.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Stock Performance

SGEN opened at $199.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.65. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 0.54. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $207.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,568 shares of company stock worth $39,270,486 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 622.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.