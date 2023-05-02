Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.95 billion.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.3 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Articles

