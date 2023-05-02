Secret (SIE) Price Reaches $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $16.22 million and approximately $24,497.80 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00138839 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00061946 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00033847 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00038559 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003518 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000136 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00594018 USD and is down -4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,592.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

