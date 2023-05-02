Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Chardan Capital

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCRB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

MCRB stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $622.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98.

In other news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $36,527.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,822.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 296.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 106,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,894,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,739 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

