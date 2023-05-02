Service Co. International Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Service Co. International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Service Co. International has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Service Co. International Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of SCI stock traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.19. 2,090,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.76. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $87,387,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,348,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,353,000 after buying an additional 448,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 436.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,846,000 after buying an additional 245,318 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

